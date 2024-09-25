Nagaland: Niuland, Peren, Tuensang, Mon Advance To Semifinals In Dr. T. Ao Trophy

NET Web Desk

The Dr. T. Ao Trophy 2024 quarterfinals concluded at Loyem Memorial Astro Turf Ground, setting the stage for the semifinals. Niuland secured a convincing 3-1 win over Zunheboto, while Peren continued their impressive run with a 2-0 victory over Phek.

Hosts Tuensang maintained their unbeaten defensive record, edging Noklak 1-0. In a thrilling encounter, Mon defeated Mokokchung by a solitary goal.

The semifinal matchups are now confirmed: Niuland will face Tuensang, and Peren will take on Mon. The semifinals are scheduled to take place today.

The winners will advance to the finals, competing for the prestigious Dr. T. Ao Trophy 2024 title.