Nagaland: Tuensang Stuns Niuland 2-1, Secures Historic Berth In Dr. T. Ao Trophy Final

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Sept 25: In a thrilling semifinal match, Tuensang defeated Niuland 2-1 at the Loyem Memorial Astro Turf Ground, securing their first-ever spot in the Dr. T. Ao Trophy final.

Tuensang’s Besang scored a brilliant chip from outside the box in the 21st minute, extending their lead to 2-0. Niuland’s Toka scored from a corner kick in the 43rd minute, reducing the deficit to 2-1.

This historic win solidifies Tuensang’s position as a rising force in Nagaland football.

Tuensang now awaits the outcome of the other semifinal match between Peren and Mon to determine their championship opponent.

The Dr. T. Ao Trophy 2024 is the 23rd edition of the Inter-District Football Championship.

Tuensang’s victory marks a significant milestone in their football history, as they prepare for their maiden appearance in the tournament’s final.