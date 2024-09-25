Sikkim Records Hottest September Since 1969, Says IMD

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Sept 25: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that September 2024 is the hottest September in Sikkim since record-keeping began in 1969. On September 23, temperatures in Gangtok reached 26.8 degrees Celsius, the highest for the month since 1998.

Gopinath Raha, head of IMD Gangtok, indicated that this month’s temperatures have increased by 3 to 6 degrees Celsius compared to average September levels, with a mean temperature of 24 degrees Celsius. Gangtok has experienced 11 days with temperatures above 25 degrees Celsius.

Relief from the heat is expected starting September 24, with forecasts of cooler temperatures and possible rain due to a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal. The monsoon season in Sikkim typically lasts from late May to September 30.