Tripura: Chief Minister Manik Saha Inaugurates 40-Seated Girls’ Hostel At RIPSAT On World Pharmacists Day

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Sept 25: Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in a special event at the Regional Institute of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology (RIPSAT) on the occasion of World Pharmacists Day.

Saha emphasized the vital role pharmacists play in healthcare, working alongside doctors to improve patient outcomes.

During the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated a newly constructed 40-bed girls’ hostel on the RIPSAT campus, enhancing student facilities.

Saha extended greetings to students, faculty, and attendees, acknowledging RIPSAT’s contribution to preparing skilled professionals for the pharmaceutical industry.