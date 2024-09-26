Agriculture Vital to India’s Economy, Says Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu at Agricultural Conference Inauguration

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 26, 2024: Highlighting the crucial role of agriculture in India’s economy and society, Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu on Thursday reiterated the government’s commitment to agricultural welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Inaugurating the North Eastern Regional Conference of the Indian Phytopathological Society (IPS) and the National Conference of the Academy for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences at College of Agriculture, Lembucherra under West district, Governor Nallu emphasized the importance of advanced technologies in boosting agricultural productivity, especially in the North Eastern states.

The two-day conference, held under the theme Advances in Innovative Technologies and Plant Health Management Strategies in Climate Resilient Agriculture (AITPCRA-2024), is organized in collaboration with Krishi Mahavidyalaya, the Indian Phytopathological Society, the Academy for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences, and the Directorate of Extension Education, Imphal.

Speaking at the event, Governor Nallu called for increased use of cutting-edge agricultural technology in the region, emphasizing its potential to transform farming practices and improve crop yields. “The North Eastern states must come forward in adopting advanced agricultural technologies,” Nallu said, expressing confidence that such innovations would significantly enhance productivity. “By using these technologies, our farmers will be able to increase their crop production,” he added.

The Governor also underscored the need for more extensive training programs for farmers, especially in states like Tripura. “Farmers need more training to keep up with the latest advancements, particularly in the production of spices and turmeric, where Tripura has significant potential,” he remarked.

During the ceremony, Governor Nallu expressed optimism about the outcomes of the conference, hoping that the knowledge shared by agricultural scientists would greatly benefit both the sector and the farmers. “I hope that the agricultural scientists will apply their research to further the welfare of agriculture and the farming community,” he said, wishing the conference success.

Earlier in the day, the Governor toured the exhibition pavilions of NERAMAC, NABARD, and the Agricultural University set up at the conference venue. During his visit, he formally released the *Scientific Abstract and Book on Serial Diseases: Past, Present, and Future Prospects*.

Several distinguished figures also addressed the gathering, including Professor Gautam Saha, Vice-Chancellor of BCKV; Professor Dharanidhar Patra, President of the Academy for Advancement of Agricultural Science; and Dr. Kajal Kumar Biswas, Secretary of the Indian Phytopathological Society. NABARD General Manager Anil S also delivered remarks, while the welcome address was given by Dr. Debashis Sen, Principal of the Agricultural University.

The event concluded with the felicitation of agricultural scientists from various states, recognizing their contributions to the field.