Arunachal Govt To Provide Land For Kendriya Hindi Sansthan’s Regional Centre: CM Khandu

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Sept 26: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Wednesday that his government will provide land for establishing a regional centre of Kendriya Hindi Sansthan in the state.

Khandu made the announcement while addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of the Hindi department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) near here.

The chief minister said that the proposal for establishing a regional centre of Kendriya Hindi Sansthan in the state has been accepted by the Centre, and now sufficient and suitable land needs to be provided for it.

Khandu emphasized the importance of Hindi in uniting the diverse ethnic communities of Arunachal Pradesh, stating that the state is the only one in the Northeast to adopt Hindi as its lingua franca.

“Hindi plays a pivotal role in uniting the diverse ethnic texture of the state,” Khandu said, adding that the regional centre will enhance the quality of spoken Hindi and strengthen connections with the rest of India.

Kendriya Hindi Sansthan Director Professor Sunil Baburao Kulkarni was also present at the event.

Khandu encouraged RGU to take an active role in refining and polishing the Hindi spoken by the people of the state, establishing Arunachal Pradesh as a significant centre for Hindi learning and promotion.

The chief minister noted that the widespread use of Hindi in Arunachal Pradesh has opened doors for many talented individuals in the entertainment industry, particularly in Bollywood and Hindi singing reality shows on national television.

“Our command over the language has allowed Arunachalis to showcase our state’s talent on the national stage,” Khandu said, emphasizing the importance of strengthening Hindi language skills to unlock more opportunities for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.