Assam’s Manas National Park To Reopen On September 27

Guwahati, Sept 26: Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage site, will reopen for tourists on September 27, marking the end of the monsoon closure period.

The park, which has been closed since June 20 due to the monsoon season, will be open six days a week during the 2024-25 ecotourism season, according to Chief Conservator of Forests and Manas Field Director C Ramesh.

To support conservation activities, the park will remain closed every Wednesday throughout the season.

Initially scheduled to open on October 1, the park’s reopening has been advanced to September 27 to coincide with World Tourism Day.

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Barua and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief Pramod Boro will be present at the reopening ceremony.

The park is home to an incredible array of wildlife, including the royal Bengal tiger, Asian elephant, greater one-horned rhinoceros, clouded leopard, and many more iconic species.

With over 450 species of birds identified in the park, it is a haven for birdwatchers and wildlife enthusiasts.

Visitors can look forward to unforgettable experiences such as wildlife safaris, bird-watching, and exploring the pristine wilderness.

The park will be open to visitors subject to the relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Assam Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1997.