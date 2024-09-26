Center Extends AFSPA In 8 Nagaland Districts, 3 Arunachal Pradesh Districts For 6 Months

NET Web Desk

The Union Home Ministry has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for six more months in eight districts of Nagaland and three districts of Arunachal Pradesh, along with some other areas, citing the prevailing law and order situation.

The decision was made after a review of the security situation in the two northeastern states.

In Nagaland, the AFSPA will continue to be in effect in Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren districts.

Additionally, certain police stations in Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng, Wokha, and Zunheboto districts have also been declared “disturbed” areas.

In Arunachal Pradesh, Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, along with specific police stations in Namsai district, have been designated as “disturbed” areas.

The AFSPA gives security forces sweeping powers to search, arrest, and open fire in areas declared “disturbed”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier announced that the AFSPA had been lifted in 70% of the northeastern states, but it remains in effect in Jammu and Kashmir.

The extension comes amid ongoing demands from various organizations and individuals to repeal the act.

The notification, issued on Wednesday night, stated that the central government has declared the areas as “disturbed” under Section 3 of the AFSPA for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2024, unless withdrawn earlier.