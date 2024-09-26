COTU Organises Protest Rally At Kangpokpi In Condemnation Of The Claim “Influx Of 900 Kuki Militants Into Manipur”

NET Web Desk

In a strong show of opposition to the allegations of an “influx of 900 Kuki militants into Manipur,” the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) organised a large-scale rally on Thursday. Hundreds of people participated in the march, which began at Nute Kailhang and concluded at the DC Office. Demonstrators carried banners and voiced their discontent with what they described as baseless accusations aimed at the Kuki community.

COTU leaders, addressing the gathering, condemned the claims as an attempt to fuel tensions and undermine peace in the region. As part of their protest, COTU announced a complete shutdown of the district on the 27th and 28th of September, calling for solidarity among the tribal population and urging the government to investigate the origins of these accusations.

The rally remained peaceful, with participants stressing unity and justice for the tribal community. Authorities were present to ensure the safety and smooth flow of the event.