“Could Not Be Substantiated On Ground…”: Manipur Security Adviser, DGP Refute Claims Of Infiltration By Kuki Militants From Myanmar

NET Web Desk

In a joint statement issued on September 25, Manipur Security Adviser Kuldiep Singh and Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh declared that the alleged infiltration of 900 trained Kuki militants from Myanmar to launch attacks on the Meitei community could not be substantiated. “There is no basis currently to believe in any such input,” the statement read, dismissing concerns of an imminent threat.

The intelligence input, initially sent by the office of Chief Minister N Biren Singh on September 16, had prompted a high alert across the state. However, following thorough investigations, no credible evidence of infiltration or planned attacks was found.

The Chief Minister’s Office also released a clarification, explaining that the initial alert was based on gathered intelligence regarding the movement of armed groups. The input was shared to enable the police department to investigate and develop the information further. “It is now ascertained that the possibility of any such misadventure by armed groups is remote. The public need not worry further in this regard,” the statement concluded.