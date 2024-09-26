Manipur: Shiva Temple Partially Damaged In Arson Attack In Manipur’s Senapati District

NET Web Desk

A Lord Shiva temple in Senapati district was partially damaged after unidentified individuals sneaked into the temple compound at night and set it on fire. The incident occurred in the early hours of today, marking the second attack on the temple in a matter of weeks.

Sources confirmed that the Shri Shri Pashupati Nath Mandir was targeted twice, with the most recent attack resulting in the temple catching fire. CCTV footage from the temple captured a burning log being thrown toward a door inside the courtyard, causing significant damage.

In footage from the first attack, a masked man can be seen hiding behind a pillar before fleeing the scene. Local authorities are investigating both incidents.

The Naga Peoples’ Organisation (NPO) and the Karong-Senapati Town Committee (KSTC) issued a joint statement condemning the attack. “Senapati is a peace-loving town where everyone has been practising their religion. Any element which works to break the social serenity is highly condemnable,” the statement read.

The two organizations have called on the police to swiftly apprehend the suspects involved in the attacks.