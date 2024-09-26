Nagaland Govt Denies Permission For Gau Dhwaj Yatra Event In Kohima

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Sept 26: The Deputy Commissioner of Kohima has officially denied permission for the Gau Dhwaj Yatra, an event promoting a ban on cow slaughter, citing concerns of public disturbance and referencing Article 371(A) of the Constitution.

The decision follows directives from the State Government, which decided not to grant permission for the event on September 11, prioritizing the maintenance of public order.

Various organizations and political parties in Nagaland had voiced opposition to the event, leading to the Cabinet’s decision.

The Gau Dhwaj Yatra is part of the larger Gau Pratishtha Andolan movement, aiming to elevate the cow to ‘Rashtra Mata’ status and make India “free of cow slaughter”.

Despite the denial, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Maharaj is still scheduled to arrive in Dimapur airport on September 26, with plans to install a “cow flag”.

The State Government’s decision was made in accordance with Article 371(A), which safeguards the social and religious practices of the Naga people.

Official sources have stated that they will follow the rules, as the State Government has already denied permission.

The event’s organizer had scheduled an installation of the Gau Dhwaj at the Gau Mahasabha on September 28, but this is now uncertain.

The denial of permission comes after widespread opposition from various quarters in Nagaland, including political parties and civil society organizations.