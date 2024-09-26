North Tripura Court Hands Down 20-Year Sentence to 70-Year-Old for Raping Minor

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 26, 2024: In North Tripura district, District and Sessions Judge Angshuman Debbarma has handed down a 20-year prison sentence and a Rs 20,000 fine to Hamid Ali, a 70-year-old resident of Kailashahar, under Section 376 of the AB Act for the rape of a minor girl. Ali also received an additional 20-year sentence and a Rs 20,000 fine under Section 6 of the POSCO Act.

The crime took place on June 4, 2023, in Sakaibari Ward No. 6, where Ali lured a six-year-old girl into the forest while she was watching soil being dumped. The incident was quickly reported, and the investigation, led by the officer at the Women’s police station with the help of Sub-Inspector Sanchita Nath, was completed within a month.

Sixteen witnesses testified during the trial, resulting in Ali’s conviction. Judge Debbarma remarked, “The severity of the crime and the evidence presented left no room for leniency.” The court also mandated an additional six months of imprisonment if the fines are not paid.

Government lawyer Sudarshan Sharma, who prosecuted the case, expressed satisfaction with the verdict, highlighting the significance of justice for the victim and her family.