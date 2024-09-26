Northeast Frontier Railway Boosts Tourism with New Initiatives, Expanding Network and Services

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 26, 2024: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is playing a pivotal role in promoting tourism in the Northeast and surrounding regions through network expansion, safety improvements, and the introduction of tourist-friendly train services. These efforts aim to make travel more convenient, comfortable, and safe, drawing both domestic and international tourists to the culturally rich and scenic destinations of the region.

Speaking on the railway’s initiatives, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR highlighted in a press communiqué on Thursday that the railway has opened new opportunities for travelers. “NFR is committed to enhancing connectivity and ensuring tourists have a memorable experience while exploring the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the Northeast,” said Sharma.

One of the major steps taken by NFR to promote tourism is the introduction of Vistadome coaches in five trains operating in the region. These special coaches, known for their large windows and glass ceilings, offer breathtaking panoramic views of destinations such as Haflong, Badarpur, Jorhat, Agartala, and Naharlagun. The Vistadome trains also serve the Dooars region in North Bengal, a popular area known for its tea gardens and wildlife.

Sharma added, “The narrow-gauge Vistadome coaches have been introduced in the iconic joyride trains of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railways (DHR), a UNESCO World Heritage site. This move has been a game-changer in providing tourists with an unforgettable experience.”

In addition to Vistadome trains, NFR has launched the ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains, which focus on showcasing India’s cultural and scenic beauty. One such rake with 14 coaches has been allocated for tourism in the Northeast region, with top-notch amenities. New facilities, including executive lounges, rail coach restaurants, and retiring rooms, have also been introduced at various stations to enhance the travel experience for tourists.

The railway’s commitment extends beyond trains and stations. At the Bogibeel Bridge in Dibrugarh, NFR has created a scenic tourist hub along the Brahmaputra riverfront. The hub features river cruises and a floating restaurant, adding another unique attraction for visitors.

NFR has also made efforts to connect key tourism hubs, launch special festival trains, and offer block bookings for tour groups. These initiatives, according to Sharma, are part of NFR’s broader mission to make the Northeast a more accessible and attractive destination for tourists worldwide.

With these enhancements, NFR is contributing significantly to the region’s growing tourism sector, aiming to showcase the Northeast’s unparalleled natural beauty and cultural diversity to the world.