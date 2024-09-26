Tripura: Workshop for Ombudsman and Complaints Officers on HIV Protection Held in Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 26, 2024: A state-level workshop aimed at raising awareness about the protection and rights of people living with HIV/AIDS was held at Pragya Bhavan, Agartala on Thursday. Organized by the Tripura State AIDS Control Society (TSACS) in collaboration with the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO), the workshop addressed key aspects of HIV prevention, discrimination, and legal protections under the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017.

The event brought together Ombudsmen and Complaints Officers from across the state, covering healthcare facilities from primary health centers to sub-divisional and district hospitals. The purpose of the workshop was to educate medical and legal professionals on the rights of HIV/AIDS patients, emphasizing the need to prevent discrimination and uphold the protections enshrined in the 2017 Act.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Samarpita Datta, Project Director of TSACS, highlighted the importance of the law in combating stigma and ensuring access to services for people living with HIV/AIDS. “The Act is a crucial step forward in safeguarding the dignity and rights of HIV-positive individuals,” she said. “Our goal is to ensure that every person affected by HIV receives the protection and care they deserve, without fear of discrimination.”

Nidhi Rawat, a National Consultant from NACO, provided a detailed presentation on the provisions of the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017. She explained how the law prohibits discrimination in education, healthcare, employment, and access to public services. “The Act ensures that no one can be denied employment, health care, or educational opportunities based on their HIV status,” she stated. Rawat also emphasized that individuals cannot be forced to disclose their HIV status unless required by a court order, and that unauthorized testing or treatment without consent is strictly prohibited.

The Act, which came into effect on September 10, 2018, provides legal recourse for people facing discrimination. It also outlines penalties, including fines and imprisonment of up to two years, for those found guilty of promoting hatred or discrimination against individuals living with HIV/AIDS. “The law is clear—spreading hatred or discriminating against people living with HIV is punishable by law,” Rawat added.

The workshop was inaugurated by Siddharth Shankar Dey, the Advocate General of Tripura, who praised the collaborative efforts of TSACS and NACO. “It is our duty to uphold the constitutional rights of all citizens, including those affected by HIV/AIDS,” Dey remarked. He called on healthcare workers and legal professionals to ensure the law is implemented in its full spirit to create an inclusive society.

Also in attendance were Dr. Sanjib Debbarma, State Health Director, and Dr. Anjan Das, Director of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine department and HIV/AIDS Ombudsman for the state. Both officials stressed the need for robust mechanisms to handle complaints and grievances from people living with HIV.

“People living with HIV should feel empowered to report discrimination, and our Ombudsman system is designed to ensure their voices are heard,” said Dr. Das, highlighting the roles of the Ombudsmen and Complaints Officers in addressing these issues.

The workshop concluded with an interactive session where participants, including healthcare professionals and officials from various departments, discussed practical challenges and solutions for implementing the Act. Dr. HP Singh, Director of Health Education, and Suchi Bajaj, Associate Consultant from NACO, were among the key speakers.

The event is part of a broader initiative by TSACS to create a supportive and legally protected environment for people living with HIV/AIDS in Tripura. As part of the campaign, individuals affected by HIV/AIDS can now file grievances with designated Ombudsmen and Complaints Officers, ensuring they receive timely and just redressal for any form of discrimination they may encounter.