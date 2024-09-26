Unclimbed Peak In Arunachal Pradesh Named After 6th Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Sept 26: In a historic feat, a 15-member team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) has successfully scaled an unclimbed peak in the Tawang-West Kameng region, naming it ‘Tsangyang Gyatso Peak’ in honor of the 6th Dalai Lama.

Located in the Gorichen range of Arunachal Pradesh Himalayas, the peak stands at an impressive 6,383 meters above sea level. The team, led by Director Col. Ranveer Singh Jamwal, overcame treacherous terrain, including sheer ice walls, crevasses, and a 2-kilometer-long glacier, to reach the summit in 15 days.

The achievement is a testament to the team’s determination and skill, and has been hailed by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. “This groundbreaking feat showcases the spirit of adventure and opens new horizons for adventure tourism and exploration in Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said.

The 6th Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso, was born in 1682 in Mon Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. The naming of the peak is a tribute to his legacy and contributions to the Monpa community.

This historic climb not only celebrates Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage but also positions the region as a key destination for mountaineering and adventure sports.