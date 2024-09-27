Arunachal Pradesh: Deputy CM Chowna Mein Attends 11th General Conference Of CALSOM- 2024

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Sept 27: Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein graced the 11th General Conference of the Cultural & Literary Society of Mishmi (CALSOM) 2024 as the Chief Guest at the Central Tamla Du Festival ground at Khoraliang, Tezu.

In his address, Mein emphasized the strong partnership between Community Based Organisations (CBOs) such as the CALSOM and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh (GoAP), highlighting significant achievements in the region’s progress.

He noted that through collaborative efforts with the CBOs, the Govt has successfully addressed the long-standing Kathan issue, as well as substantially upgraded the Wakro Administrative Headquarters and taken up proactive measures to combat the drug menace and opium cultivation in the region.

Commending the past efforts of CALSOM towards fostering societal welfare, Mein noted that the GoAP will continue to actively engage Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) at the policy-making level.

Addressing the youths, Mein noted 2024 to be the ‘Year of Youth’ as declared by the Government. The GoAP is prioritizing the creation of numerous opportunities for the youths, enabling them to be self-reliant, and transition from being ‘job-seekers’ to ‘job-creators’. Mein also appreciated the talented youth of the State for continuously excelling in various domains including sports, entrepreneurship, arts and culture.

He also discussed the protection and preservation of indigenous products, through Geographical Indication (GI) Registration, reinforcing local craftsmanship and cultural heritage. He informed that a GI Festival will be organized at Delhi to popularise and promote the State’s indigenous textile and agriculture produces.

During the programme, Mein also released the book titled “TALO-TULU” (The Journey to the Next World), authored by Ajitso Ama, which encapsulates the State’s rich culture and heritage, showcasing the traditions that bind its communities together. He also felicitated various individuals of the Mishmi Community for their immense contributions in the development and welfare of the society.

On the occasion, several indigenous crafts and commodities pertaining to the Mishmi tribe were exhibited. The programme also underscored the ongoing commitment of the CALSOM towards fostering development and growth for the welfare of the Mishmi community over the past several years.

The event was also attended by Minister WCD, Cultural Affairs and Science & Technology, Dasanglu Pul, Advisors Mutchu Mithi and Dr Mohesh Chai, Former Minister Nokul Chai, Former MLA Sokio Delang, MWS Chairman, Matheim Linggi, ADC Tezu Kunal Yadav, Executive members of CALSOM and others.