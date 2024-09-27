Manipur: Miscreants Attempt To Set Fire To SDO Office In Bishnupur district

NET Web Desk

Miscreants attempted to set fire to the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) in Kumbi, Bishnupur district, on Thursday night, according to the Manipur Police. The incident, which occurred around 9 pm, took place during a torch rally organized by a local Meira Paibi group.

The torch rally was underway when locals noticed the fire and promptly alerted the authorities. The police responded swiftly and managed to extinguish the flames. The SDO office is situated just 300 meters from the local police station.

On Friday, Kumbi MLA S Premchandra visited the site and called for the immediate arrest of those involved in the arson. The MLA speculated that the attack could be politically motivated, aimed at aggravating the ongoing ethnic tensions in the region. He issued a stern warning to the perpetrators, urging them to surrender or face severe consequences.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.