Manipur’s Andro Village Awarded Best Tourism Village In Heritage Category

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Sept 27: Andro village in Manipur has been honored with the esteemed Best Tourism Village award in the Heritage category at the 2024 Best Tourism Villages Competition.

Organized by the Ministry of Tourism, the award ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan on World Tourism Day.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President of India, congratulated the winners, emphasizing the significance of sustainable tourism.

Representatives from Manipur Tourism, including Thounaojam Shyamkumar Singh, Chairman of TCML & MLA from Andro Constituency, W. Ibohal Singh, Director of Tourism, Manipur, and Sh. Chandra, Andro Village Chief, received the award.

Andro village’s rich cultural heritage, particularly the ancient Panam Ningthou Temple, one of India’s oldest continuously burning sacred fireplaces since 34 BC, and traditional practices, earned its recognition.

The village’s dedication to heritage preservation, community engagement, and sustainable tourism has made it a model for heritage tourism in India.

This prestigious award solidifies Andro village’s position as a leading cultural and historical destination, boosting tourism in Manipur.