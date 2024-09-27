NEDFi’s 29th AGM Held: Prioritizing Credit to Underserved Regions, Employment, Skill Development and Women Empowerment

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 27, 2024: North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi) held its 28th Annual General Meeting on Friday at its registered office at Guwahati to present its Annual Report for the Year 2023-24 to the shareholders. While welcoming the shareholders CMD, NEDFi, PVSLN Murty highlighted NEDFi’s remarkable achievements during the financial year 2023-24.

During the year, the Corporation achieved record-breaking results across various metrics.The Corporation’s sanction grew to ₹846.37 crore from ₹798.03 crore in the previous year. As on March 31, 2024, financial assistance was extended to 19,916 projects with cumulative sanction of ₹8231.40 crore. The loan outstanding grew by 17.98% to ₹1833.51 crore from ₹1,554.10 crore in the previous year.

FY24 saw a 15.29% increase in the gross income to ₹239.22 crore from ₹207.50 crore, mainly attributed to interest income. The gross profit grew by 14.19% to ₹132.37 crore from ₹115.92 crore, and net profit increased by 25.25% to ₹100.20 crore from ₹80.00 crore in the previous financial year.

Board of Directors of the Corporation has declared a dividend of 8% for FY 24.

The Corporation efforts to manage stressed accounts paid off and the Corporation registered significant improvements on the asset quality front in FY24. The gross NPA decreased to 3.10% from 3.34% in the previous year.

The North East Venture Fund, established in collaboration with the Ministry of DoNER and SIDBI, and managed by Corporation’s subsidiary NEDFi Venture Capital Ltd (NVCL), is supporting start-ups, early-stage, and growth-stage companies with innovative products and technologies. As on March 31, 2024, the Fund had committed investments of almost ₹100 crore to 68 start-up companies.

The Corporation’s CSR initiatives have a strong emphasis on women’s empowerment, improving livelihoods, imparting valuable employment skills, and nurturing the growth of the craft sector in rural and underserved areas. During the year, the Corporation provided support to a total of 515 beneficiaries spanning various trades and sectors.During the year, marketing support was extended to a total of 4729 artisans.

In FY25, the Corporation is poised to achieve ambitious growth targets by focusing on the MSME and microfinance segment. Key priorities include extending affordable credit to underserved areas, advancing skill development, boosting employment and empowering women, while also nurturing traditional crafts and startups. The strategy emphasizes strengthening risk management, reducing NPAs and improving credit monitoring and expanding outreach. By prioritizing innovation, continuous improvement and a customer-centric approach, the Corporation aims to ensure operational efficiency and successfully meet its strategic objectives.

In his address CMD NEDFi thanked the members of the Board for their valuable guidance, support and counsel and the unstinting support from the M-DoNER, the State Governments of the region, Banks, Financial Institutions and other organisations in the North East. He also placed on record the appreciation for the trust and support of all the shareholders- IDBI Bank, LICI, SBI, SIDBI, ICICI Bank, IFCI, SUUTI, GIC & Subsidiaries.