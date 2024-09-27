Sikkim CM Sponsors Education Of Four Deserving MBBS Students

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Sept 27: In a heartwarming gesture, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay announced full sponsorship for four aspiring MBBS students struggling to pursue their dreams due to financial hardships.

The students – Pooja Chettri, Tanisha Mangar, Hissey Dorjee Bhutia, and Ashit Chettri – secured seats at Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences (SMIMS) but faced financial constraints.

Meeting the students at Mintokgang, the Chief Minister assured full government support, covering tuition fees, hostel expenses, and necessary utilities.

“We believe financial constraints should never hinder talent and ambition,” Tamang said. “Investing in our youth means investing in a brighter tomorrow.”

The sponsored students hail from various constituencies: Pooja Chettri (Barfung), Tanisha Mangar (Yuksam-Tashiding), Hissey Dorjee Bhutia (Rinchenpong), and Ashit Chettri (Daramdin).

This initiative underscores the Sikkim government’s commitment to empowering its youth and fostering a brighter future.

With this sponsorship, these deserving students can now pursue their medical dreams without financial burdens.