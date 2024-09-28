Arunachal Pradesh: Tawang Observes World Rabies Day 2024 With A Focus On “Breaking Rabies Boundaries”

NET Web Desk

The District Surveillance Unit (IDSP-IHIP), Tawang, observed World Rabies Day 2024 with the theme “Breaking Rabies Boundaries” at the Conference Hall, KDS District Hospital, Tawang.

The event was graced by Sang Khandu, In-charge Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, doctors from the Health and Veterinary departments, DAO, representatives from the Forest Department, NGOs, Nursing Officers, and other health staff.

A significant highlight of the event was the formation of the District Level Zoonotic Committee (DLZC) under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner. This committee will play a crucial role in combating zoonotic diseases in the district.

Dr. Sangey Thinley, District Surveillance Officer, delivered an in-depth presentation on zoonotic diseases and their prevention. He emphasized that early diagnosis, prompt treatment, and preventive measures, including pre- and post-exposure vaccinations, are key to controlling rabies within the community.

Tangyum Tsokpa, an NGO actively involved in animal protection and rights, pledged their full support in preventing zoonotic diseases and collaborating with local authorities to ensure public safety.

In his address, Sang Khandu i/c DC praised the efforts of the health workers for their dedication to raising awareness and called on the department to hold DLZC meetings on a quarterly basis. Senior officials, including the Senior Veterinary Officer and Range Forest Officer, also spoke on the importance of addressing zoonotic diseases.

The event highlighted the collaborative efforts of various departments and organizations in working towards the

prevention and control of zoonotic diseases, particularly rabies, in the region.