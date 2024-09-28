Assam Expects Tourism Boom, Records Over 1 Crore Visitors In 2023-24

NET Web Desk

Assam is gearing up for a significant surge in tourist footfall, according to Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah. The state’s stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife are expected to draw in visitors, boosting eco-tourism and contributing to the local economy. This optimism follows a remarkable milestone – nearly one crore tourists visited Assam in the 2023-24 fiscal.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invited travelers to explore “#AwesomeAssam” during the festive season, highlighting the state’s natural beauty, spiritual enchantment, and infinite possibilities.

Baruah inaugurated the Manas National Park for the new tourist season. He also participated in rafting on the Beki River and a plantation drive, showcasing the state’s adventure and eco-tourism offerings.

Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief Pramod Boro attended the inauguration ceremony, expressing his delight at the opening of Manas National Park.

The state has witnessed steady growth in tourist arrivals, from 13.5 lakh in 2020-21 to 17 lakh in 2021-22, and finally crossing the one-crore mark in 2022-23. This surge can be attributed to Assam’s strategic location, abundant natural beauty, cultural richness, and proactive government initiatives.