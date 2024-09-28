Assam-Meghalaya Border Talks To Resume In October

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has announced that the next round of formal talks to resolve the longstanding border disputes with Assam is likely to take place in October. The discussions aim to address the remaining six complicated areas of dispute along the 884.9-km inter-state border.

Sangma emphasized the need for thorough discussions to ensure no oversight of any aspect by both states. “Some areas are very, very complicated. We have to ensure that we discuss in minute details,” he said. He also mentioned that regular meetings have been taking place, including unofficial discussions with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam-Meghalaya border dispute dates back to 1972 when Meghalaya was carved out of Assam. The dispute spans 12 areas along the inter-state border, with six areas already resolved through an agreement signed in March 2022 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In the first phase, 36.79 sq km of disputed area was settled, with Assam receiving 18.46 sq km and Meghalaya getting 18.33 sq km. The remaining six areas, where differences are more complex, are being taken up in the second phase.

The upcoming talks in October will focus on resolving these complicated areas, ensuring a thorough discussion to avoid any oversight. With the commitment of both states to resolve the dispute, the people of Assam and Meghalaya await a peaceful resolution to this longstanding issue.