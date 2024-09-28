Manipur: Security Forces Recover Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition From Three Districts

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown, security forces have recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition from various parts of the state. Search operations and area domination activities were conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts by joint forces comprising Manipur Police, Assam Rifles (AR), Border Security Force (BSF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

One of the major recoveries occurred at Loiching Ridge in Kangpokpi District, where a joint team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles uncovered a large haul of weapons and explosives. The seized items included two .303 Bolt Action Rifles, one 9mm Pistol with a magazine, twenty live ammunition rounds, four hand grenades, two detonators, one tube launching device, one rubber bullet, two SMK grenades, one long-range walkie-talkie set, one country-made mortar bomb without cartridge, one long-range improvised mortar shell, one long-range improvised mortar, a bulletproof jacket, and six miscellaneous items.

In a separate incident, a joint team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles recovered more arms and explosives, including four hand grenades, two Pumpi shells, three detonators, twenty-nine empty cases, one stun grenade, one stinger grenade, one tear smoke grenade, and two radio sets with chargers from Phainom Hill Range, Thoubal District.

Additionally, in Gothol village, Churachandpur District, Manipur Police, BSF, and CRPF recovered two Pumpis (improvised mortars) in a joint operation, marking another significant success in the ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms in the region.