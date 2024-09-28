Naga Women’s Union Calls For Removal Unauthorized Checkpoints In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Sept 28: The Naga Women’s Union (NWU) has urged the Ministry of Home Affairs, central military institutions, and Manipur’s home department to dismantle unauthorized checkpoints and barriers in various districts.

These checkpoints, set up since May 3, 2023, following the Meetei and Kuki communities’ conflict, have caused significant inconvenience to commuters, motorists, and vehicular movements.

In a press release, NWU stated that the presence of these checkpoints violates highway and public rights, leading to harassment, torture, extortion, and threats from armed organizations.

The union expressed concern over the proximity of central military, state forces, and armed organizations, terming it “strange behaviorism.” NWU advised security personnel to act professionally and impartially.

NWU highlighted the distress caused to innocent individuals, particularly women and students, by frequent abusive language and called for both Meetei and Kuki communities to recognize neighborly sentiments and engage in the peace process.

The union emphasized that tolerance is diminishing and demanded the immediate removal of all barriers on highways and roadways.

NWU’s call comes as the state struggles to restore normalcy following the conflict, with many hoping that the removal of unauthorized checkpoints will ease tensions and promote peace in the region.