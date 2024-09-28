President Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates Inaugural Edition of Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav, Showcasing North-East’s Cultural Heritage

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 28, 2024: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the first edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav at the historic Rashtrapati Nilayam on Saturday. The eight-day festival, jointly organized by Rashtrapati Nilayam, the Ministry of Development of the North-East Region (DONER), and the Ministry of Culture, aims to bring the rich, diverse cultural heritage of the North-Eastern states to the forefront. The festival highlights the traditional art, music, dances, and attire of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

In her inaugural address, President Murmu underscored the significance of preserving India’s vast cultural diversity. “It is our collective responsibility to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of our country. The North-Eastern states’ folk dances, music, art, and traditional attire are a testament to this diversity,” she said, emphasizing that the Mahotsav is an initiative to help citizens across India become more familiar with the traditions and communities of the North-East.

The President also highlighted the festival’s role in fostering national unity through cultural exchange. “This Mahotsav is not just a showcase of North-Eastern traditions, but also an opportunity to bridge the gap between the North-East and southern regions of India. It is my hope that this cultural celebration will empower artisans and artists from the North-East by offering them a platform to share their talents,” she added.

The event witnessed the presence of Telangana’s Governor, along with Governors from all eight North-Eastern states, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, and the Minister of State for DONER, further symbolizing the collaborative efforts of various government bodies to celebrate India’s cultural diversity.

The festival is open to visitors from September 29 to October 6, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Interested attendees can book their slots online at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in, with walk-in bookings also available.