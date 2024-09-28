Tripura Police Seize 335 Kgs of Cannabis worth ₹70 Lakh, Arrest One

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 28, 2024: In a significant breakthrough, Tripura Police intercepted a major drug haul on Saturday, seizing cannabis worth ₹70 lakh and arresting a 33-year-old man identified as Mithun Karmakar in Agartala. The West District Superintendent of Police, Kiran Kumar, revealed that law enforcement acted on intelligence about a suspicious 12-wheeler truck suspected of trafficking drugs out of the state.

“After receiving the tip-off, police swiftly set up naka checkpoints and intercepted the truck,” said Kumar. At first glance, the vehicle appeared empty, but a detailed search uncovered a hidden compartment containing 45 packets of cannabis, weighing a total of 355 kilograms.

“The street value of the seized cannabis is approximately ₹70 lakh,” Kumar added, highlighting the importance of this operation in their ongoing battle against narcotics. Authorities disclosed that Karmakar, who was driving the truck, was en route to deliver the illegal consignment to Meghalaya.

The successful operation is part of the state’s broader crackdown on drug smuggling, which has escalated in recent months.