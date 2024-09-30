Assam Government Announces Free Food Grains For 2.5 Crore People By 2025

NET Web Desk

In a significant move to ensure food security, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government will provide free food grains to over 2.5 crore people, approximately 70% of the state’s population.

The initiative, part of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) 2013, aims to provide nutritional coverage to a large section of the population. In January, 42 lakh new beneficiaries were added, bringing the total eligible individuals to 2.31 crore, with 98% receiving free food grains monthly.

Chief Minister Sarma stated on social media, “The Government of Assam is working on a crucial mission to ensure nutritional coverage to over 70% of the population. The targeted beneficiaries under NFSA’13 in Assam are 2,51,89,775.”