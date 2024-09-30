Lok Sabha MP Bimol Akoijam Condemns Use of Hostages In Manipur Conflict, Urges Immediate Action

NET Web Desk

Lok Sabha MP Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has strongly condemned the recent abductions in Manipur, labeling the act of holding innocent citizens as hostages and forcing them to appeal through the media as a form of terror. Dr. Akoijam stated that such tactics are part of the ongoing violence in the region, which has been a troubling issue since May 2023. He called on the State to act decisively, emphasizing that rescuing the two citizens still being held hostage is the government’s sole responsibility.

“The use of violence, whether political or otherwise, to press demands has become a recurring issue in Manipur,” Dr. Akoijam said. “The State must show it is not complicit in this protracted violence by taking firm action against these terror tactics. Too many lives have been sacrificed in this murky political maneuvering, and it’s time the government steps in to prevent further loss.”

While Ningombam Johnson, a resident of Thoubal Khekman Maning Leikai Ningthibi Khong, reunited with his family today after being abducted by Kuki militants on September 27, the fate of two other youths—Oinam Thoithoi and Thokchom Thoithoiba—remains unknown. Johnson was reportedly kidnapped on his way to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test for the SSC Constable GD Examination at Nongchup Keithelmanbi.

The MP urged immediate efforts to locate and rescue the missing individuals, asserting that it’s “better late than never” for the State to act decisively.