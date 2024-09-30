Manipur Extends AFSPA For Six Months, Excluding 19 Police Jurisdictions

NET Web Desk

The Manipur government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for another six months, starting Tuesday. However, areas under the jurisdiction of 19 police stations have been excluded from the extension.

According to a notification issued by commissioner (home) N Ashok Kumar, the government decided to maintain the status quo, citing ongoing violent activities by extremist and insurgent groups and the overall law and order situation in the state. The decision follows an analysis that suggested it was premature to carry out a detailed on-ground assessment of the “Disturbed Area” status of the state, given the current security situation.

The AFSPA, which has been enforced in Manipur since the 1980s, gives special powers to the armed forces to maintain public order in areas designated as disturbed. However, the law has been subject to significant scrutiny for granting sweeping authority to the security forces, including immunity from prosecution without prior approval from the Union government.

The Manipur government’s notification, dated September 26, emphasized the ongoing engagement of security agencies in maintaining law and order and ruled out an immediate review of the state’s “Disturbed Area” status.

AFSPA’s presence in Manipur remains a contentious issue, as it allows legal protections for the armed forces in their operations within the region, requiring approval from the Union government before any legal proceedings can be initiated against personnel involved in alleged misconduct during official duties.