Nagaland To Host International Coffee Seminar 2024 On October 1-2

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Sept 30: The Nagaland International Coffee Seminar 2024 will take place on October 1-2 in Dimapur, bringing together local and international stakeholders in the coffee industry.

Themed “Beyond the Brew: Future Perspectives on Sustainable Coffee,” the two-day event aims to facilitate knowledge sharing, networking, and exploration of opportunities in sustainable coffee production.

Joint Secretary of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, Mercy Epao, will deliver the keynote address, while Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir will be the guest of honor.

Renowned experts and entrepreneurs in the coffee sector will share their insights, including Vivito Yeptho, Lichan Humtsoe, Langnyei Angh, and Zakietsono Jamir.

The seminar promises to provide a platform for discussions on best practices, innovations, and future perspectives in sustainable coffee production.