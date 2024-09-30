Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman Criticizes CM Dr Manik Saha Over Reinvestigation Comments

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 30, 2024: In a sharp response to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha’s recent directive to reopen old murder case files, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman asserted that there is “no provision for reinvestigating a case once it has been tried.”

Speaking to reporters in Agartala on Monday, Roy Barman criticized the Chief Minister, stating, “He should not have made such comments as a law minister. He could have consulted someone before presenting his statement to the public.”

This comes after Chief Minister Saha instructed police officials to revisit old murder cases, sparking a back-and-forth between the current and former chief ministers. “The contest of making baseless claims is going on between them,” added Roy Barman with sarcasm.

The Congress MLA further claimed that the Chief Minister’s remarks had made him “a public laughing stock.” He continued his critique, alleging that despite holding 21 offices, the Chief Minister had failed to address critical issues such as healthcare and education. “People are dying without treatment, and education in the state is in poor condition,” Roy Barman said.

According to Roy Barman, Tripura has not seen the development of health or educational hubs as promised under BJP rule. “Instead, it has become a hub of violence during BJP’s tenure,” he concluded.