Tripura Police Crack Down on Crime: Nearly 3 Lakh Anti-Social Elements Targeted, Reports DGP

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 30, 2024: The Tripura Police have intensified their crackdown on crime in the last three years taking action against nearly 3 lakh anti-social elements and witnessing a nearly tenfold surge in the arrest of border touts, according to Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan.

The update came after a high-level review meeting on law and order chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha at the Police Headquarters on Monday. DGP Ranjan noted that the Chief Minister stressed the need for uncompromising efforts to maintain public order, particularly during the upcoming Durga Puja festival. “The Chief Minister held an extensive discussion on border issues, law and order, and other concerns. He emphasized that there should be no compromise in maintaining law and order, and instructed district SPs to closely monitor incidents and ensure the welfare of police personnel,” Ranjan said.

Among the key issues discussed were drug trafficking and Rohingya infiltration, with Chief Minister Saha underscoring the importance of annual inspections and addressing property crimes and small thefts. Improved coordination along the state’s borders was also highlighted.

DGP Ranjan pointed out a significant reduction in overall crime rates. Comparing data from 2014-2016 (up to August) with figures from 2022-2024 (up to August), the state saw crime numbers decrease from 10,000 to 9,000. “In 2014, the overall crime count was 4,026, but by August 2024, it had dropped to 2,700. Despite population growth and various constraints, we have successfully managed to control and reduce crime,” Ranjan added.

Crimes against women have also seen a notable decline, dropping from 2,700 cases in 2014-2016 to 1,500 in 2024. Similarly, incidents of physical violence have fallen from 2,800 to 2,500, and property crimes have decreased from 1,240 to around 800 during the same period.

Tripura’s efforts to combat drug-related crimes were also highlighted. Despite the state’s location on an international drug trafficking route, it has achieved the highest narcotics seizure rates in the Northeast. Between 2014 and 2016, there were 83 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act; that number has now surged to 512, underscoring the state’s aggressive stance against drug trafficking.

The police have also ramped up their actions against illegal infiltration, detaining around 2,000 individuals over the past three years, many of whom were border touts. “From 2022 to 2024, the arrest of touts has increased tenfold. We have taken preventive action against 1.70 lakh individuals and submitted prosecution reports for over 1 lakh offenders. In total, nearly 3 lakh anti-social elements have been dealt with, marking a record high in the past 15 years,” Ranjan stated.

Chief Minister Saha has called for continued close coordination between the state police, central agencies, and border security forces to enhance border security. Senior police officers are actively monitoring the situation on the ground to ensure these measures are effectively implemented.