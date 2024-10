NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Oct 1: Assam Police on Monday seized 30 soap boxes containing a total of 355 grams of suspected heroin during an operation in the Suprakandi area under Nilambazar Police Station. The police intercepted a vehicle as part of their anti-narcotics efforts.

One individual was apprehended in connection with the drug seizure. This operation reflects the ongoing commitment of Assam Police to combat drug trafficking and ensure public safety in the region.