Manipur: 48-Hour Thoubal Bandh Begins Over Failure To Secure Release Of Abducted Youths By Kuki Militants

NET Web Desk

Angered by the Government’s failure to secure the release of two Meitei youths abducted by armed Kuki militants, the people of Thoubal district have announced a 48-hour general strike. The bandh, spearheaded by a Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed in connection with the abduction, will begin at 3 AM today.

The strike will see the closure of the Asian Highway No. 1, along with all shops and services, except for medical services and religious activities, which have been exempted.

The two youths, Oinam Thoithoi Singh from Thoubal Leisangthem and Thokchom Thoithoiba Singh from Thoubal Khekman Maning Leikai, were abducted by Kuki militants on September 27, along with a third youth, Ngangom Johnson. The trio had reportedly lost their way while following directions on Google Maps, heading toward the 33 Assam Rifles camp in New Keithelmanbi for the SSC General Duty recruitment test. While Johnson was rescued by the Army the following day, Thoithoi and Thoithoiba remain in captivity.

Keisam Yaiphaba, co-convenor of the JAC, stated that the bandh decision was made after a meeting with Chief Minister N. Biren Singh failed to bring about the release of the two youths. The JAC had set a deadline of 7 PM on September 30 for the youths’ release, which passed without resolution.

In response, protest demonstrations erupted throughout Thoubal, with Meira Paibis (women’s civil society groups) and local residents blocking the Asian Highway at Thoubal Mela Ground, bringing traffic to a standstill on Monday. Women vendors also closed their shops in solidarity, while other demonstrations were staged in various parts of the district.

The JAC has vowed to intensify their agitation if the government does not secure the safe release of the two abducted youths.