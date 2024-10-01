Manipur: Heavy Rains, Landslides Paralyze Noney District; NH-37 Severely Affected

NET Web Desk

Heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder, has severely impacted normal life in the Noney District of Manipur, triggering widespread landslides and mudslides. Several locations have been affected, with vehicular movement disrupted along the crucial NH-37 (Imphal-Jiribam Road). A massive landslide between Awangkhul (Luangchum) and Rangkhung (Langkhong) villages has completely blocked the road, a well-known landslide-prone zone, stranding many vehicles on both sides.

Despite the best efforts of road construction crews to clear debris, incessant rains have slowed progress. The landslides have caused multiple days of disruption in the area. Additionally, wet paddy fields in low-lying regions have been damaged by rainwater, affecting the livelihood of local farmers.

There are also reports of landslides in other parts of NH-37. In Longmai Bazar, the district’s main commercial hub, heavy rains have caused flooding on the roads due to poor drainage systems, further adding to the chaos in the region.