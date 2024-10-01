Meghalaya CM Congratulates U-17 Team For SAFF Championship Win

NET Web Desk

Shillong , Oct 1: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma extended his congratulations to Team India following their victory in the SAFF U-17 Championship 2024, held in Bhutan. He expressed pride in the representation of young players from Meghalaya in the national team.

Sangma acknowledged the achievement on social media, stating, “Congratulations to Team India for winning the SAFF U-17 Championship 2024 in Bhutan! It fills us with so much pride to see our boys of Meghalaya in the team. Kudos to the cricketers and their coaches! ”

India won the championship title by defeating Bangladesh 2-0 in the final on September 30, 2024, at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, reinforcing India’s strong position in youth football in South Asia.