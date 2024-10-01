Meghalaya Govt Launches MegARISE And Sustainable Land Management Projects

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Oct 1: The launch of the MegARISE initiative for the Umiew Catchment in Meghalaya, in collaboration with KfW German Development Bank, represents a significant advancement in addressing the vulnerability of this vital water source for Shillong. The initiative aims to ensure the long-term sustainability of the city’s water supply through ecological restoration efforts.

MegARISE focuses on improving water availability and security by employing scientifically driven participatory strategies for catchment protection and community forest management. It prioritizes long-term water security and the conservation of vulnerable catchments in the Umiew and Ganol areas, ultimately benefiting both Shillong and Tura. The project will be implemented with a financial outlay of ₹344 crores.

Additionally, the Sustainable Land Management Meghalaya Project was successfully launched in conjunction with KfW Development Bank, marking a significant step toward sustainability and organic farming goals in the state. This initiative leverages traditional farming methods to create market connections for farmers while addressing productivity challenges through the promotion of organic farming, streamlining certification processes, enhancing farmer capacity, and strengthening market linkages.