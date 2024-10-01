Mizoram To Announce Schedule For Sinlung Hills Council Elections On October 3

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Oct 1: The State Election Commissioner, H. Lalthlangliana, announced that the election schedule for the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) will be revealed on October 3. This announcement comes after the final electoral rolls were published, indicating a total of 23,789 voters, including 11,914 women.

The SHC encompasses 12 constituencies across 31 villages in the Hmar-dominated region of northeastern Mizoram. A representative from the Hmar People’s Convention (HPC) stated that the party will form an alliance with the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) for the upcoming polls, agreeing on a seat-sharing arrangement where ZPM will contest in eight constituencies and HPC in four.

Established on July 9, 2018, as a result of a peace accord with the Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic), the SHC consists of 12 elected members and two nominated seats, led by a Chief Executive Member (CEM). In the previous elections held in November 2019, the MNF-HPC alliance won 10 seats, while two went to Independent candidates.