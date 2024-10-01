Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Launches “Swasthya Sambad”, Marks Sixth Anniversary of AB-PMJAY & ABDM

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 01, 2024: The second issue of “Swasthya Sambad” has been officially released by Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha. The launch took place on National Blood Donation Day marked the sixth anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and the third anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Dr Saha said, “The publication of “Swasthya Sambad” is a crucial step in keeping citizens informed about the ongoing efforts of the Department of Health and Family Welfare. It will also encourage our health workers, who tirelessly serve the people day and night.”

The newsletter includes a special message from State Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, who played a pivotal role in reviving the publication. After a hiatus, “Swasthya Sambad” was reintroduced under her leadership. “This publication is designed to serve as the voice of the Department of Health, keeping the public updated on health services and achievements,” Gitte stated.

Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, Additional Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Rajib Datta, Mission Director and Additional Secretary of the National Health Mission Dr. Samit Roy Chowdhury, Acting Director of Health Education Prof. (Dr.) H.P. Sharma, DIG Ipper Monchak, and CEO of THPS Dr. Subhendu Debbarma among other high-ranking officials were present.

According to a press release from the Director of Family Welfare and Disease Prevention, the Department of Health has been continuously providing high-quality health services to the public. The newsletter aims to raise awareness of these efforts. “Our goal is to not only inform people but to motivate the health workers who are the backbone of our healthcare system,” the statement read.

The first edition of “Swasthya Sambad” was compiled and launched when Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha served as Health Secretary, but it was later discontinued. The June 2024 issue was previously released by Chief Minister Saha, and now, the September 2024 edition has followed. The newsletter is prepared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and published by the National Health Mission Tripura, highlighting the various activities and accomplishments of the department.