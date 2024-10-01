Tripura University and MBB University Clarify Promotion Criteria After First Semester Results

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 01, 2024: In response to student concerns regarding the first semester examination results at Tripura University and MBB University, Higher Education department’s Director Animesh Debbarma said that the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has introduced significant changes aimed at providing greater flexibility and opportunities for students.

“We are committed to enhancing the holistic development of students through the incorporation of skill and value-based courses. The recent results declared by both Tripura and MBB Universities for their affiliated colleges have sparked student unrest, particularly among those who did not meet the criteria to move on to the next semester, Director Debbarma said while briefing media persons in Agartala city on Tuesday.

MBB University announced that 79.25% of students successfully moved to the second semester, while Tripura University reported a promotion rate of 80% for Commerce students, 61% for Arts, and 81% for Science. However, the students who did not meet the minimum credit requirements demanded promotion, leading to agitation on the campuses.

Director Debbarma emphasized the NEP’s clear guidelines on student promotions, noting that students need to secure at least 50% of the total credits to be promoted to the next semester. “This regulation ensures that students who are unable to meet the required credits will not advance and will need to retake the failed semester,” he explained. The Directorate and the universities have been patient with the students, listening to their concerns and demands. “The University authorities have waived the re-checking and answer script inspection fees to help students clear their doubts regarding the evaluation process,” Debbarma added.

The Department of Higher Education has been proactive in addressing the situation. Several discussions were held with both universities to explore amendments to the current academic norms. Debbarma said, “We are reviewing the possibilities to allow failed students to continue their studies without unnecessary breaks. It is our priority to ensure that students do not lose valuable time in their academic journey.”

In a recent decision, Tripura University amended Regulation 14 of its NEP for undergraduate programs, allowing students who fail in one or more subjects to be promoted up to the fifth semester, provided they meet certain conditions. “Students who meet the minimum eligibility can now appear for exams without disruption. This amendment offers a significant reprieve for those students concerned about their academic future,” Debbarma remarked.

The Director expressed optimism that these measures would help resolve the unrest. “We believe the students will appreciate the opportunity to continue their studies and make the most of this chance,” he concluded.