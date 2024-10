NET Web Desk

Shillong, Oct 2: Air Marshal Surat Singh has taken charge as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command in Shillong, Meghalaya. He succeeds Air Marshal Sujeet Pushpakar Dharkar, who has been promoted to Vice Chief of Air Staff.

Commissioned in 1986, Air Marshal Singh has logged over 2,900 flying hours on fighter jets like the MiG-21, MiG-29, and Su-30 MKI. Throughout his career, he has held several key command and staff positions in the Indian Air Force.