Manipur: Firing In Ukhrul Amidst Land Dispute Between Two Villages; Prohibition Orders Announced

No Comments
NET Web Desk

Tension escalated between two groups from Hunphun and Hungpung villages in Ukhrul district over a longstanding land dispute. Reports indicate that the confrontation turned violent, leading to an exchange of gunfire. Many reportedly injured and the situation remains tense.

To prevent further escalation, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Ukhrul has issued a prohibition order, restricting the movement of any individuals outside their residences in both Hunphun and Hungpung villages. This order, effective from 9:30 AM today, also bans any activities that could potentially disturb the fragile law and order situation in the area. The restriction will remain in place until further notice.

Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and additional security personnel have been deployed to ensure peace is maintained. Further updates are expected as the situation develops.

