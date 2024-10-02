Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur Police Conduct Search Operations, Ensure Safe Movement Of Vehicles

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Imphal, Oct 2 : Security forces have ramped up search operations in vulnerable areas across the hill and valley districts of Manipur, focusing on maintaining safety and order in the region.

In these efforts, 120 and 166 vehicles transporting essential items were successfully escorted along National Highways 37 and 2, respectively. Enhanced security measures have been implemented at sensitive locations, with security convoys provided to ensure the safe passage of these vehicles.

Moreover, 110 Nakas and checkpoints have been established in various districts, with no detentions reported for violations during these operations. This indicates the effectiveness of the ongoing security measures in Manipur.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News