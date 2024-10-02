Manipur: Two Civilians Dead Amid Escalating Tensions Between Two Villages In Ukhrul

NET Web Desk

Tension flared today between two groups from Hunphun and Hungpung villages in Ukhrul district over a longstanding land dispute, leading to a violent confrontation. The exchange of gunfire resulted in the deaths of two civilians, with multiple others reportedly injured. The situation remains tense as authorities scramble to contain the violence.

In response, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Ukhrul has imposed a prohibition order, effective from 9:30 AM today. This order restricts the movement of individuals in both Hunphun and Hungpung villages and bans any activities that may disturb law and order. The restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

Additionally, internet and mobile data services have been temporarily suspended in Ukhrul district for one day, starting from 1:20 PM, to prevent the spread of misinformation and maintain peace in the region.

Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and additional security forces have been deployed to restore calm. Further updates are expected as the situation develops.