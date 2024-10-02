Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland CM Rio Begins Official Visit To Wales, Strengthens Bilateral Ties: Official Sources

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Kohima, Oct 2: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was warmly welcomed by Wales Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies as he commenced his official visit. The two leaders discussed strengthening relations between Nagaland and Wales for mutual benefit.

Rio expressed his appreciation for the invitation and noted the significance of being the first Indian Chief Minister to officially visit Wales. He also acknowledged the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

The visit aims to foster greater collaboration and explore new opportunities for partnership between the two regions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News