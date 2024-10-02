Nagaland CM Rio Begins Official Visit To Wales, Strengthens Bilateral Ties: Official Sources

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Oct 2: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was warmly welcomed by Wales Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies as he commenced his official visit. The two leaders discussed strengthening relations between Nagaland and Wales for mutual benefit.

Rio expressed his appreciation for the invitation and noted the significance of being the first Indian Chief Minister to officially visit Wales. He also acknowledged the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

The visit aims to foster greater collaboration and explore new opportunities for partnership between the two regions.