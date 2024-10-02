PM Modi Launches Four Bio-Gas Plants In Assam

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Oct 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially inaugurated the construction of four compressed bio-gas (CBG) plants in Assam. This initiative, launched on Wednesday, is part of a broader effort to promote sustainable and eco-friendly energy solutions across the country.

The virtual groundbreaking ceremony, held from New Delhi, coincided with Swachh Bharat Diwas, which highlights the importance of cleanliness and sustainability. During the event, the Prime Minister underscored the significance of transitioning to renewable energy sources.

The CBG plants will be established in Guwahati, Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia, aimed at enhancing the energy infrastructure in these regions while contributing to environmental preservation.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Oil India Ltd plans to develop a total of 25 CBG plants nationwide by 2024-25. This initiative will involve investments from public sector units and partnerships with private entrepreneurs to foster growth in the renewable energy sector.