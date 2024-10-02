Tripura’s Ex-CM Manik Sarkar Slams BJP’s “One Nation, One Election” Plan as Unconstitutional at Sitaram Yechury’s Condolence Meeting

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 02, 2024: Tripura’s CPI(M) Politburo member and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar today urged party members to extend the practice of Marxism-Leninism by drawing inspiration from Sitaram Yechury’s life and work.

In a condolence meeting at Shikshak Bhavan’s hall in Khowai under the theme, “Turn Grief into an Oath”, Sarkar said “Sitaram Yechury was an exceptional leader, a brilliant student and a dedicated Marxist. His entire life and struggle were steeped in the teachings of Marx and Lenin. We must learn from his life to strengthen our practice of Marxism-Leninism.”

Sarkar emphasized the importance of studying Marxist-Leninist literature, as Yechury had done to build mass movements and raise political consciousness. “Leaders like Nripen Chakraborty and Dasarath Deb promoted these teachings in Tripura and we must continue this tradition,” he added.

Reflecting on Yechury’s role in uniting opposition forces, Sarkar noted, “He played a pivotal role in forming the INDIA Bloc to challenge fascist forces like the BJP. His death is not just a loss for our party but for the ongoing movement against these forces.”

Sarkar also criticized the ruling government, accusing it of misrule, rising commodity prices and undermining democratic rights. “We must fight against this anarchy, go among the people, and bring them into the struggle,” he declared.

Sarkar criticized the current government’s one-party misrule, warning that it poses a threat to the constitution. While they are not yet in a position to easily amend the constitution in parliament, their push for “one nation, one election” is unconstitutional, anti-democratic, and goes against the principles of the federal structure.

The memorial concluded with leaders paying tribute to Yechury’s portrait, and artist Shelly Chakraborty performed a tribute song reflecting the somber yet determined mood of the event.