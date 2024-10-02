UCM Raises Alarms Over Security Situation, Army Chief’s Remarks On Manipur Crisis

NET Web Desk

The United Committee Manipur (UCM) voiced concerns regarding the Manipur conflict, triggered by recent remarks made by the Indian Army Chief. President of UCM YK Dhiren addressed the gathering, highlighting the escalating security threats in the state, including drone bombings, missile attacks, and the infiltration of Kuki militants, which have exacerbated the ongoing conflict.

While the Army Chief has denied allegations of drone bombings and the presence of foreign militants, a recent high-level meeting involving the Director General of Police (DGP), state security advisors, and senior Indian Army officials confirmed that drone bombings had indeed occurred. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been tasked with investigating the situation further, yet the Army Chief’s denial has left the public confused and frustrated over the lack of coordination between security agencies.

During the Tarpon ceremony, a sacred occasion where offerings are made to ancestors at Kekrupat, Dhiren also expressed deep concern over the continued abduction of two youths by militants, with reports suggesting the captors are seeking an exchange deal. He criticized the Indian government for its inaction, urging immediate intervention to rescue the hostages before the situation deteriorates further.

In addition, the UCM President raised objections to the Army Chief’s suggestion that shelter should be provided to illegal immigrants on humanitarian grounds. While acknowledging the humanitarian aspect, UCM argued that national and international laws should guide such decisions, pointing out that India lacks a formal refugee law, making the Army Chief’s position ambiguous.

The UCM President concluded by calling for broad public consultation to find long-term solutions to the ongoing crisis, emphasizing that transparency and inclusivity are crucial for restoring peace and stability in Manipur.